It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Franklin wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 35-31 over Appleton North in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on August 20.

Franklin put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Appleton North 21-0 in the last stanza.

Appleton North had a 31-14 edge on Franklin at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Appleton North took a 28-7 lead over Franklin heading to the intermission locker room.

The Lightning showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over the Sabers as the first quarter ended.

