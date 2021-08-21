A sigh of relief filled the air in Franklin’s locker room after Friday’s 35-31 win against Appleton North in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on August 20.

The Sabers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Lightning 21-0 in the last stanza.

The scoreboard showed the Lightning with a 31-14 lead over the Sabers heading into the third quarter.

The Lightning took a 28-7 lead over the Sabers heading to the intermission locker room.

Appleton North authored a promising start, taking advantage of Franklin 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

