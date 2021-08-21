Fast and furious, Waukesha Catholic Memorial took charge from the start to knock back Brookfield Central and eventually earn a 29-27 decision at Waukesha Catholic Memorial High on August 20 in Wisconsin football action.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Crusaders had enough offense to deny the Lancers in the end.

The Crusaders’ leg-up showed as they carried a 29-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders kept a 20-7 intermission margin at the Lancers’ expense.

The Crusaders opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Lancers through the first quarter.

