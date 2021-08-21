A sharp early burst was necessary for Waukesha Catholic Memorial to dump Brookfield Central 29-27 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Waukesha Catholic Memorial had enough offense to deny Brookfield Central in the end.

The Crusaders’ upper hand showed as they carried a 29-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial’s offense darted to a 20-7 lead over Brookfield Central at the intermission.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial darted in front of Brookfield Central 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

