Riding a wave of production, Hartford dunked Waukesha West 40-21 at Hartford High on August 20 in Wisconsin football action.

Hartford matched Waukesha West’s offensive output 7-7 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.

Hartford’s domination showed as it carried a 33-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Hartford’s offense darted to a 26-14 lead over Waukesha West at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Orioles a 7-0 lead over the Wolverines.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.