Hartford dumped Waukesha West 40-21 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on August 20.

No one gained an advantage as the two squads evenly split the final-quarter points.

The Orioles’ determination showed as they carried a 33-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Hartford’s offense darted to a 26-14 lead over Waukesha West at the intermission.

Hartford drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Waukesha West after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.