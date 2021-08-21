Mequon Homestead tipped and eventually toppled Germantown 32-14 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on August 20.

Germantown was unable to gain ground in the final period, as Mequon Homestead cloned its points production 7-7.

Mequon Homestead’s upper-hand showed as it carried a 25-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 15-7.

The first quarter gave the Highlanders a 15-7 lead over the Warhawks.

