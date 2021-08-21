Mequon Homestead tipped and eventually toppled Germantown 32-14 at Mequon Homestead High on August 20 in Wisconsin football action.

Germantown was unable to gain ground in the final period, as Mequon Homestead cloned its points production 7-7.

The Highlanders’ determination showed as they carried a 25-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 15-7 at intermission.

The first quarter gave Mequon Homestead a 15-7 lead over Germantown.

