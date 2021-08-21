Oconomowoc earned a convincing 42-7 win over Janesville Craig in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on August 20.

The third quarter gave the Raccoons a 29-0 lead over the Cougars.

Oconomowoc opened an enormous 23-0 gap over Janesville Craig at the intermission.

The Raccoons drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over the Cougars after the first quarter.

