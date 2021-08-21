Yes, Oconomowoc looked superb in beating Janesville Craig, but no autographs please after its 42-7 victory in Wisconsin high school football action on August 20.

Oconomowoc roared ahead of Janesville Craig 29-0 as the fourth quarter started.

Oconomowoc opened a monstrous 23-0 gap over Janesville Craig at the intermission.

The Raccoons moved in front of the Cougars 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

