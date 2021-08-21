Verona Area scored early and often in a 42-7 win over Kenosha Tremper in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on August 20.

The Wildcats stormed in front of the Trojans 42-0 to begin the fourth quarter.

Verona Area’s offense took charge to a 35-0 lead over Kenosha Tremper at halftime.

The Wildcats opened with a 21-0 advantage over the Trojans through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.