Verona Area dominated from start to finish in a resounding 42-7 win over Kenosha Tremper in Wisconsin high school football action on August 20.

Verona Area took control in the third quarter with a 42-0 advantage over Kenosha Tremper.

The Wildcats fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Verona Area struck in front of Kenosha Tremper 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

