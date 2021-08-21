A stalwart defense refused to yield as Wales Kettle Moraine shutout Wilmot 39-0 for a Wisconsin high school football victory on August 20.

Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of scoreless first and final quarters.

The Lasers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-0 lead over the Panthers.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.