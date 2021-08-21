Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran knocked off Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 20-13 on August 20 in Wisconsin football.

Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran was unable to gain ground in the final period, as Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran cloned its points production 7-7.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran’s offense darted to a 13-6 lead over Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Chargers a 7-6 lead over the Vikings.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.