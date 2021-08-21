Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran upended Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran for a narrow 20-13 victory during this Wisconsin football game. .

The Vikings were unable to gain ground in the final period, as the Chargers cloned their points production 7-7.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

The Chargers’ offense moved to a 13-6 lead over the Vikings at halftime.

The Chargers opened with a 7-6 advantage over the Vikings through the first quarter.

