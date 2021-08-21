Hartland Lake Country Lutheran unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Fond Du Lac St. Marys Springs in a 45-0 shutout for a Wisconsin high school football victory on August 20.

Defense muted both offenses in scoreless first and third quarters.

The Lightning’s offense struck to a 32-0 lead over the Ledgers at halftime.

