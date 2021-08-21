A stalwart defense refused to yield as Hartland Lake Country Lutheran shutout Fond Du Lac St. Marys Springs 45-0 on August 20 in Wisconsin football.

The gap remained the same through the first and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

The Lightning’s offense stormed to a 32-0 lead over the Ledgers at halftime.

