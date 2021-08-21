Hartland Arrowhead dug itself out of a first quarter hole and pulled out a 38-22 win over Milwaukee Marquette University on August 20 in Wisconsin football action. .

Hartland Arrowhead enjoyed a meager margin over Milwaukee Marquette University with a 31-16 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Hartland Arrowhead registered a 28-3 advantage at intermission over Milwaukee Marquette University.

The start wasn’t the problem for Milwaukee Marquette University, who began with a 3-0 edge over Hartland Arrowhead through the end of the first quarter.

