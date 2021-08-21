Hartland Arrowhead fought out of the gates to overcome a first quarter deficit for a 38-22 win over Milwaukee Marquette University for a Wisconsin high school football victory on August 20.

Hartland Arrowhead moved over Milwaukee Marquette University when the fourth quarter began 31-16.

The Warhawks fought to a 28-3 halftime margin at the Hilltoppers’ expense.

Milwaukee Marquette University authored a promising start, taking advantage of Hartland Arrowhead 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.