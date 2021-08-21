Greendale Martin Luther staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 28-12 win over Greenfield in Wisconsin high school football on August 20.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

The start wasn’t the problem for Greenfield, who began with a 6-0 edge over Greendale Martin Luther through the end of the first quarter.

