Greendale Martin Luther fell behind early before coming to life in the first quarter of a 28-12 win over Greenfield in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on August 20.

Greendale Martin Luther remained on top of Greenfield through a scoreless second and third quarters.

The Hustlin’ Hawks started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over the Spartans at the end of the first quarter.

