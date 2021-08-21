Milwaukee Lutheran had no answers as Grafton roared to a 41-6 victory during this Wisconsin football game.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.

Grafton drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Milwaukee Lutheran after the first quarter.

