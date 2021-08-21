A stalwart defense refused to yield as Oak Creek shutout Waukesha North 35-0 during this Wisconsin football game.

Defense stood tall for both teams at the end of scoreless third and fourth quarters.

The Knights’ offense jumped on top to a 35-0 lead over the Northstars at the intermission.

Oak Creek opened with a 28-0 advantage over Waukesha North through the first quarter.

