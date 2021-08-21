No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Oak Creek followed in overpowering Waukesha North 35-0 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Defense dominated scoreless third and fourth quarters, helping Oak Creek finish off Waukesha North.

The Knights’ offense stomped on to a 35-0 lead over the Northstars at the intermission.

The Knights opened with a 28-0 advantage over the Northstars through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.