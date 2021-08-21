Racine Park had no answers as Salem Westosha Central roared to a 63-34 victory during this Wisconsin football game.

Salem Westosha Central took control in the third quarter with a 42-14 advantage over Racine Park.

The Falcons fought to a 28-14 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter.

