Salem Westosha Central earned a convincing 63-34 win over Racine Park in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on August 20.

The Falcons stormed to a 42-14 bulge over the Panthers as the fourth quarter began.

The Falcons opened a close 28-14 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter.

