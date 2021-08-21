Kenosha Christian Life started fast, and it was a good thing in a 19-14 victory where Milwaukee St. Thomas More refused to fold during this Wisconsin football game.

The verdict could’ve been in doubt thanks to Milwaukee St. Thomas More’s finishing flurry, but Kenosha Christian Life swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

Kenosha Christian Life drew first blood by forging a 19-6 margin over Milwaukee St. Thomas More after the first quarter.

