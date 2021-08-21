Glendale Nicolet left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Sheboygan South 42-13 in Wisconsin high school football action on August 20.

Defense ruled the third quarter as the Knights and the Redwings were both scoreless.

The Knights opened a gargantuan 35-0 gap over the Redwings at the intermission.

The Knights drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over the Redwings after the first quarter.

