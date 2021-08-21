Slinger upended Menomonee Falls for a narrow 14-6 victory in Wisconsin high school football on August 20. .

Conditioning showed as Slinger outscored Menomonee Falls 8-0 in the final period.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Slinger and Menomonee Falls locked in a 6-6 stalemate.

Slinger’s offense moved to a 6-3 lead over Menomonee Falls at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.