It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Waukesha South wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 34-32 over Janesville Parker in Wisconsin high school football on August 20.

Waukesha South chalked up this decision in spite of Janesville Parker’s spirited final-quarter performance.

The Blackshirts’ edge showed as they carried a 21-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Blackshirts’ offense darted to a 14-7 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

