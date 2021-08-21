Waukesha South broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Janesville Parker 34-32 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on August 20.

Waukesha South fended off Janesville Parker’s last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

Waukesha South’s influence showed as it carried a 21-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

Waukesha South’s offense moved to a 14-7 lead over Janesville Parker at halftime.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.