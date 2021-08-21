Wauwatosa East dumped West Allis Nathan Hale 62-52 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on August 20.

Conditioning showed as the Red Raiders outscored the Huskies 43-14 in the final period.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

West Allis Nathan Hale took a 38-19 lead over Wauwatosa East heading to halftime locker room.

