Wauwatosa East collected a 62-52 victory over West Allis Nathan Hale at West Allis Nathan Hale High on August 20 in Wisconsin football action.

There was no room for doubt as Wauwatosa East added to its advantage with a 43-14 margin in the closing period.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Wauwatosa East and West Allis Nathan Hale were both scoreless.

The Huskies took a 38-19 lead over the Red Raiders heading to the intermission locker room.

