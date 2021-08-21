Wauwatosa West handled West De Pere 60-31 in an impressive showing in Wisconsin high school football action on August 20.

The Trojans took charge in front of the Phantoms 60-24 to begin the fourth quarter.

Wauwatosa West’s offense moved to a 38-24 lead over West De Pere at the intermission.

Wauwatosa West opened with a 16-10 advantage over West De Pere through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.