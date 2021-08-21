Wauwatosa West’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple West De Pere 60-31 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on August 20.

Wauwatosa West took charge over West De Pere when the fourth quarter began 60-24.

The Trojans fought to a 38-24 halftime margin at the Phantoms’ expense.

The Trojans moved in front of the Phantoms 16-10 to begin the second quarter.

