Jackson Living Word Lutheran broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Whitefish Bay Dominican 24-18 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 2.

The Timberwolves hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with an 8-6 advantage in the frame.

Jackson Living Word Lutheran broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 16-12 lead over Whitefish Bay Dominican.

The Knights came from behind to grab the advantage 12-8 at halftime over the Timberwolves.

The Knights started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over the Timberwolves at the end of the first quarter.

