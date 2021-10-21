Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran’s defense throttled Waukesha Catholic Memorial, resulting in a shutout win 2-0 in a Wisconsin boys soccer matchup.
Conditioning showed as Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran outscored Waukesha Catholic Memorial 1-0 in the final period.
The first half gave Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran a 1-0 lead over Waukesha Catholic Memorial.
