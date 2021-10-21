Milwaukee Bay View swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Milwaukee Vincent 42-16 on October 21 in Wisconsin football action.

The Red Cats broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-8 lead over the Vikings.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at halftime.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.