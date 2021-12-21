A sigh of relief filled the air in Milwaukee Lutheran’s locker room after Tuesday’s 79-75 win against Kenosha Bradford in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 21.

Recently on December 16 , Milwaukee Lutheran squared up on West Allis Central in a basketball game . For more, click here.

