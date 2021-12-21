New Berlin Eisenhower edged Racine William Horlick in a close 51-50 encounter in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

New Berlin Eisenhower’s shooting darted to a 51-50 lead over Racine William Horlick at the half.

The Lions opened with a 25-22 advantage over the Rebels through the first half.

In recent action on December 10, New Berlin Eisenhower faced off against Greenfield Whitnall and Racine William Horlick took on Kenosha Tremper on December 10 at Racine William Horlick High School. For more, click here.

