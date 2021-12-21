Mequon Homestead raced to a big lead and never looked back in an 86-39 win over Hartford in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on December 21.

In recent action on December 10, Mequon Homestead faced off against West Bend East and Hartford took on West Bend East on December 15 at West Bend East High School. For a full recap, click here.

Mequon Homestead’s shooting thundered to an 86-39 lead over Hartford at the half.

Mequon Homestead opened with a 61-12 advantage over Hartford through the first half.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.