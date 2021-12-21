Slinger handed West Bend West a tough 49-31 loss in Wisconsin boys basketball action on December 21.

Recently on December 10 , Slinger squared up on Port Washington in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Slinger struck in front of West Bend West 46-26 to begin the second half.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.