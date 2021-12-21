Stretched out and finally snapped, Waukesha Catholic Memorial put just enough pressure on Oconomowoc to earn a 67-49 victory on December 21 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball.

In recent action on December 10, Oconomowoc faced off against Mukwonago and Waukesha Catholic Memorial took on Waukesha South on December 14 at Waukesha South High School. For a full recap, click here.

