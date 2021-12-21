Waukesha West controlled the action to earn a strong 69-44 win against Mukwonago in Wisconsin girls basketball on December 21.

In recent action on December 17, Mukwonago faced off against Waukesha Catholic Memorial and Waukesha West took on Waukesha North on December 14 at Waukesha North High School. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.