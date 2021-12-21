Somers Shoreland Lutheran’s all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Delavan-Darien during a 56-35 blowout for a Wisconsin girls basketball victory on December 21.

In recent action on December 14, Somers Shoreland Lutheran faced off against Milwaukee St Thomas More and Delavan-Darien took on Burlington on December 16 at Delavan-Darien High School. For a full recap, click here.

