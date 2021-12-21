Brookfield East handed West Allis Nathan Hale a tough 51-36 loss in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

Brookfield East kept a 51-36 intermission margin at West Allis Nathan Hale’s expense.

The Spartans roared in front of the Huskies 29-10 to begin the second half.

In recent action on December 14, Brookfield East faced off against Sussex Hamilton and West Allis Nathan Hale took on Brookfield Central on December 10 at West Allis Nathan Hale High School. For more, click here.

