Mequon Homestead showered the scoreboard with points to drown Hartford 72-45 at Hartford High on December 21 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 16, Hartford faced off against Slinger and Mequon Homestead took on Slinger on December 14 at Mequon Homestead High School. For more, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.