Slinger controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 78-35 victory over West Bend West during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 14, West Bend West faced off against Glendale Nicolet and Slinger took on Hartford on December 16 at Slinger High School. Click here for a recap

