Shorewood dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 79-58 victory over Cudahy in Wisconsin boys basketball action on January 21.

In recent action on January 14, Cudahy faced off against Brown Deer and Shorewood took on Milwaukee Pius XI on January 14 at Milwaukee Pius XI High School. Click here for a recap

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.