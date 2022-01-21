East Troy edged Beloit Turner in a close 58-50 encounter in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on January 21.

In recent action on January 15, East Troy faced off against Fennimore and Beloit Turner took on East Troy on January 11 at Beloit Turner High School. Click here for a recap

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.